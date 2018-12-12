4th person convicted in 2014 beating death of USC grad student

Xinran Ji, a USC graduate student, died at his apartment after being attacked near 29th Street and Orchard Avenue by at least three suspects Thursday, July 24, 2014.

LOS ANGELES --
A 21-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the beating death of a University of Southern California graduate student from China.

Albert Ochoa is the fourth person convicted in the 2014 attack on 24-year-old engineering student Xinran Ji.

Prosecutors say Ochoa and three others confronted Ji as he was walking home from a study group near the USC campus on June 24, 2014. Ji was beaten with a wrench and a baseball bat.

After the attack, Ji staggered to his off-campus apartment and was later found dead.

Ochoa faces life in prison at his sentencing in March.

Alejandra Guerrero and Andrew Garcia are serving life in prison in the case. A third man, Jonathan Del Carmen, is serving 15 years to life in prison.
