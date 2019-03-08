USC grad student killing: 4th person sentenced in 2014 beating death of Xinran Ji

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 22-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in the beating death of a USC graduate student from China.A jury found Alberto Ochoa guilty of first-degree murder last year.Ochoa and three others confronted Xinran Ji, robbed and beat him near the USC campus as he was walking back to his apartment in 2014.Ji was able to stagger back to the apartment, but he died a short time later.The three other defendants have already been convicted and sentenced in connection with the attac