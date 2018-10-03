4th victim dies in string of attacks on homeless in LA

An undated image shows Ramon Alberto Escobar, 47.

LOS ANGELES --
Police will seek a fourth murder charge against a man suspected in a string of brutal and deadly beatings of mostly homeless victims in the Los Angeles area after another person died, officials said Wednesday.

The fourth victim, who was not immediately identified, died late Saturday, according to Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez. He had been hospitalized since being struck in the head while sleeping on a sidewalk early on Sept. 24.

Police will ask Los Angeles County prosecutors to file an additional murder charge against Ramon Escobar, Rodriguez said.

The El Salvador native was charged last week with three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and four counts of second-degree robbery. Information on a lawyer for Escobar was not immediately available.

MORE: Suspect in DTLA homeless attacks charged with 3 murders, 5 attempted murders
EMBED More News Videos

Ramon Alberto Escobar, the suspect in a series of vicious attacks on homeless men in LA, has been charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, officials said Wednesday.



Houston police also want to question Escobar, 47, in the disappearance of his aunt and uncle in Texas. Officials there said Escobar had a history of violence and had been deported from the United States six times. But he wasn't flagged for arrest by authorities because foul play wasn't immediately suspected after Dina and Rogelio Escobar went missing, said Houston police spokesman Kese Smith.

Foul play is now suspected in the disappearances, she said last week.

Escobar arrived in California in early September, where authorities say he began a string of attacks on at least seven men, most of them homeless. Four have now died.

Investigators believe that Escobar bludgeoned the men with a wooden baseball bat or bolt cutters as they slept on the beach or on the streets of Los Angeles and Santa Monica in order to rob them.

Escobar has a long criminal history, including six felony convictions for burglary and illegal re-entry, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released him from custody after Escobar won an appeal in immigration court in 2016.

Immigration records are generally not public, so it remained a mystery how he won.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultbeatinghomicidemurderattempted murderhomelessLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySanta Monica
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lancaster abuse case: Couple eligible for death penalty
Suspect in custody after 5 officers shot in S.C.
Moderate, heavy rain to hit SoCal on Wednesday
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 4 children with traumatic injuries
Pair sought in RPV mausoleum theft
Victor Valley College evacuated after threat discovered
OC youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
Lake Elsinore residents prepare for storm, possible mudflows
Show More
Whisky a Go Go crash: DUI suspect arrested after car strikes 4 people
OC woman, 64, arrested in death of mother, 92
Man's body found at natural gas station in Irwindale
Scary clown delivers donuts to front doors for Halloween
Multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos shuts down SB 605 lanes for hours
More News