5-acre Water Fire burns at least 1 structure, prompts evacuations in Nuevo

NUEVO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-acre wildfire broke out in Nuevo amid strong winds and dry conditions Wednesday, prompting evacuations in the small community near Perris.

The blaze, dubbed the Water Fire, erupted around 7:20 a.m. in the 26000 block of Water Avenue, according to Cal Fire.

At least one structure was burned and several others were threatened, fire officials said. The extent of structural damage was not immediately released.

Fire officials said evacuations were issued for Water Avenue east of El Nido Avenue, Emerett Lane east of El Nido and Orange Avenue east of El Nido. Orange Vista High School in Perris canceled classes and students who were already on campus were evacuated to nearby Val Verde High School.

There was no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters were battling against 40 mph winds in the area with single-digit humidity forecast throughout the day.

Santa Ana winds, possibly the strongest of the season thus far, were expected to bring gusts up to 80 mph Wednesday.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

In Simi Valley, a 200-acre vegetation fire erupted near the Ronald Reagan National Library, prompting evacuations and closing area schools.
