5 Freeway construction: All SB lanes set for overnight closures in Burbank through June 19

BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) -- All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway running through Burbank are scheduled to be closed overnight, beginning Tuesday evening, for nearly three weeks to accommodate bridge construction.

Drivers are advised to use the southbound 405 Freeway as an alternate route.

The California Department of Transportation said the closures - which are expected to continue until June 19 between Empire Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard -- will typically begin at 11:59 p.m. and the freeway will reopen at 4 a.m., well before the morning commute.

However, based on low traffic volume, closures may start earlier and end later. Updates can be found at my5la.com, where motorists can sign up for alerts, or on Twitter at @my5la.

Crews plan to lift 90-foot girders above the freeway at Burbank Boulevard, where a bridge and interchange are being constructed for a carpool lanes project by Caltrans, Metro and the city of Burbank. The new bridge is expected to open for traffic before the end of 2021.

Some ramps in the area also will be closed, with detours posted, as early as 9 p.m. and not reopening until 6 a.m.

Other alternate routes include the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway or exiting the freeway at Hollywood Way.

Exiting the southbound 5 Freeway at Buena Vista Street or Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd is not recommended except for local traffic.
