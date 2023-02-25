An intersection near Hollywood Burbank Airport was flooded amid heavy rain, stranding several vehicles as inbound planes flew overhead.

5 Freeway closed in Atwater Village due to flooding, Caltrans says

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flooding prompted the closure of all lanes on the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village on Saturday morning as a major winter storm continued to dump several inches of rain in the area.

Caltrans announced the shutdown of the freeway in both directions shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The southbound 5 was closed between Los Feliz and Glendale boulevards. Northbound lanes were shut down between Fletcher Drive and Glendale Boulevard.

No estimate was given of when lanes would reopen.

Meanwhile, another stretch of the 5 Freeway remained closed through the Grapevine due to heavy snow.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.