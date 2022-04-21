5 Freeway closed in both directions in Santa Clarita after CHP chase ends in standoff

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed chase ended in a standoff Thursday morning on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down all lanes in both directions during morning rush hour.The suspect behind the wheel of an SUV pulled over the left shoulder on the southbound side of the interstate but did not exit the vehicle, resulting in a barricade situation as CHP officers positioned themselves behind the vehicle.The driver was initially wanted for speed violations and failure to yield, authorities said.