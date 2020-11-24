5 Freeway crash: 1 hospitalized after overturned milk tanker closes all SB lanes in Lincoln Heights

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a semitruck hauling a payload of milk overturned and flattened an SUV on the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes.The crash happened about 6 a.m. near Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The condition of the injured patient was unknown, and it was unclear if that person was an occupant of the semitrailer or the damaged car.No estimate was given of when the southbound side of the freeway would reopen. Traffic in that direction was being diverted at Broadway.The cause of the crash is under investigation.