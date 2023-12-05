2 killed in 5 Freeway crash in Santa Fe Springs, southbound lanes closed at Carmenita Road

Two people were killed in a crash on the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs, prompting the closure of most southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Carmenita Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or what exactly led up to the deadly collision.

Two people were pronounced dead, and a third person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

All but one lane of the southbound side of the freeway were shut down during the investigation. It's unclear when they would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.