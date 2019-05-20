5 Freeway lanes reopen after big rig collides with 2 vehicles, jackknifes

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive crash involving an overturned big rig and three other vehicles in East Los Angeles shut down the 5 Freeway northbound lanes late Sunday night.Lanes near Indiana Street reopened around 3 a.m. after the collision at about 11:30 p.m.California Highway Patrol says the big rig and two vehicles collided while making lane changes. A preliminary investigation found that the collision caused the big rig to lose control and jackknife. The truck ended up on its side in the middle of the freeway.A car in the southbound lanes was damaged by flying concrete from a freeway divider.No injuries were reported.The cause of the collision remains under investigation.