EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive crash involving an overturned big rig and three other vehicles in East Los Angeles shut down the 5 Freeway northbound lanes late Sunday night.
Lanes near Indiana Street reopened around 3 a.m. after the collision at about 11:30 p.m.
California Highway Patrol says the big rig and two vehicles collided while making lane changes. A preliminary investigation found that the collision caused the big rig to lose control and jackknife. The truck ended up on its side in the middle of the freeway.
A car in the southbound lanes was damaged by flying concrete from a freeway divider.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
5 Freeway lanes reopen after big rig collides with 2 vehicles, jackknifes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News