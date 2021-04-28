5 freeway shooting, possibly with BB gun, leaves driver's windows shattered in Glassell Park, CHP says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10554632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Someone shot out the windows of at least two vehicles on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Tuesday - and authorities are looking into multiple similar incidents over the past week.

GLASSELL PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- An innocent driver's two windows were shattered, possibly by a BB gun, Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway in Glassell Park, authorities said. The shooting was only the latest to target random vehicles on Southern California freeways in the past week.Wednesday's incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. as the motorist was traveling northbound on the interstate, near Broadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported.The driver was able to exit the freeway and contact authorities from the parking lot of a supermarket. A side window and the rear window of the vehicle were shattered.Two similar incidents in the past week targeted random drivers on freeways in Orange County. No one was hurt in those shootings either.