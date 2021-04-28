Wednesday's incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. as the motorist was traveling northbound on the interstate, near Broadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported.
The driver was able to exit the freeway and contact authorities from the parking lot of a supermarket. A side window and the rear window of the vehicle were shattered.
Two similar incidents in the past week targeted random drivers on freeways in Orange County. No one was hurt in those shootings either.
5 freeway shooting, possibly with BB gun, leaves driver's windows shattered in Glassell Park, CHP says
