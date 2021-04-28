5 freeway shooting, possibly with BB gun, leaves driver's windows shattered in Glassell Park, CHP says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10554632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Someone shot out the windows of at least two vehicles on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Tuesday - and authorities are looking into multiple similar incidents over the past week.

GLASSELL PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver's two windows were shattered, possibly by a BB gun, Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway in Glassell Park, authorities said. The shooting was only the latest to target apparently random vehicles on Southern California freeways in the past week.Wednesday's incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. as the motorist was traveling northbound on the 5 near Broadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported.The driver was able to exit the freeway and contact authorities from the parking lot of a supermarket. A side window and the rear window of the vehicle were shattered.Video from AIR7 HD showed a maroon-colored minivan in the parking lot, where the CHP took a report. No description of a possible shooter was available.At least two similar incidents in the past week targeted random drivers on the 405 Freeway in Orange County. No one was hurt in those shootings either.