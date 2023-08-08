A burning tanker truck hauling chemicals has caused a shutdown of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area.

5 Freeway in the Grapevine shut down after tanker hauling chemical materials catches fire

PYRAMID LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- The 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area is shut down after a tanker truck believed to be hauling chemical materials crashed and caught on fire late Monday afternoon.

Traffic was snarled in both directions as the California Highway Patrol shut down lanes in the Pyramid Lake area after the crash was reported around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities didn't allow any vehicles within a half-mile from the scene as firefighters extinguished the flames with foam. It's unclear what type of chemical the truck was hauling.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.

