Five people were injured in a two-car crash at an intersection in Koreatown Christmas morning.Authorities said the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of Wilshire Boulevard. The two vehicles crashed at the intersection and ended up damaging a nearby lightpole.A child, man and three women were injured in the crash. Authorities said the man, 30, was in critical condition and taken to a hospital.Three other patients, a 3-year-old boy, 30-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman were all taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 45-year-old woman declined to be taken to a hospital.It was unclear what caused the crash.The investigation is ongoing.