5 in custody after bizarre chase ends in Ladera Heights

Five suspects were taken into custody in Ladera Heights Friday after leading a bizarre chase in a vehicle with its hood blown up onto its windshield.The pursuit began in Redondo Beach, where Redondo Beach police and California Highway Patrol officers were following the late-model green Mercedes-Benz.The large sedan jumped the median at one point and drove on the wrong side of the road and into oncoming traffic.At one point, the driver tried to turn around and that's when the officers mad their move. An officer driving an SUV slammed right into the Mercedes-Benz, shutting the chase down.Clouds of smoke erupted as the radiators of one or both vehicles burst, and fluid hit the hot engines.The chase then got more bizarre. Two women suddenly emerged on the scene and were being combative with the officers.As officers tried to remove the women from the scene, they pushed back and one even took off her shoe, as if she might strike the officers with it.Meanwhile, other officers had their eyes trained on the Mercedes-Benz, and one-by-one five suspects emerged and were taken into custody.