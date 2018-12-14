Five people were arrested following the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles early Friday morning, authorities said.The suspects led authorities on a pursuit through East L.A. on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway before getting onto surface streets in Downey and crashing, authorities said.Authorities then took the suspects into custody. All are believed to be tied to the shooting.The suspects -- three males and two females -- allegedly threw out a weapon during the pursuit, triggering an investigation, which temporarily shut down the 5 Freeway at Washington Boulevard in Commerce. Two of the suspects are juveniles.A handgun was recovered in the area, authorities said.The shooting occurred at approximately 12:31 a.m. on the 4300 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The suspects are believed to have shot the victim, who was on a bicycle, while they were driving a green sedan. The suspects are also accused to have shot at another vehicle after shooting the victim, but did not hit anyone in that incident.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.