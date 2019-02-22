5 injured in alleged DUI crash at Boyle Heights intersection

EMBED </>More Videos

Five people were injured when an alleged drunk driver slammed into another vehicle at a Boyle Heights intersection, authorities say.

By and ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Five people were injured when an alleged drunk driver slammed into another vehicle at a Boyle Heights intersection, sending it careening into pedestrians and a bicyclist.

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Chicago and First streets.

Police and witnesses say a car ran a red light and T-boned a van at the intersection, sending it crashing into two women standing on the sidewalk and then destroying part of a bus stop.

The suspect's car then struck a man on a bicycle in the crosswalk, police say, before the car stopped in the middle of Chicago Street.

Witnesses say the driver of the car tossed a beer before he and his passenger tried to run away on foot. A bystander ran after the driver and tackled him, holding him down until police arrived.

Officers said they could smell alcohol on the suspect's breath as he was being held down. Officers took the driver into custody and were expecting to perform a field sobriety test.

The injured included the two women on the sidewalk, the bicyclist, the driver of the van and the DUI suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashpedestrianspedestrian injuredBoyle HeightsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chris Burrous cause of death released
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
Canyon Country: Fissure opens up behind hillside homes
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett's character off 'Empire' for end of season
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
ICE: Armed suspect in Napa shootout deported 3 times
Show More
Hit-and-run driver slams pickup into home near downtown LA
Stolen-vehicle suspect leads authorities on multi-county chase
Eyewitness This: Surprise SoCal snow, storms dent drought, plus 'Space Jam 2'
2-car crash shears hydrant at downtown LA intersection
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
More News