5 injured in alleged DUI crash at Boyle Heights intersection

Five people were injured when an alleged drunk driver slammed into another vehicle at a Boyle Heights intersection, sending it careening into pedestrians and a bicyclist.The collision happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Chicago and First streets.Police and witnesses say a car ran a red light and T-boned a van at the intersection, sending it crashing into two women standing on the sidewalk and then destroying part of a bus stop.The suspect's car then struck a man on a bicycle in the crosswalk, police say, before the car stopped in the middle of Chicago Street.Witnesses say the driver of the car tossed a beer before he and his passenger tried to run away on foot. A bystander ran after the driver and tackled him, holding him down until police arrived.Officers said they could smell alcohol on the suspect's breath as he was being held down. Officers took the driver into custody and were expecting to perform a field sobriety test.The injured included the two women on the sidewalk, the bicyclist, the driver of the van and the DUI suspect.