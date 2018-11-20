At least five people suffered burn injuries when a vault exploded in Long Beach early Tuesday morning.Authorities said the incident happened around 4:13 a.m. at Golden Shore and West Seaside Way. Private contractors were working on an electrical vault when it exploded, according to Long Beach Fire officials.The fire department said at least five people suffered burn injuries and were taken to local hospitals in unknown conditions.Edison reported 84 people were without power due to the explosion.It was unclear what caused the vault to explode. No further details were immediately released.The investigation is ongoing.