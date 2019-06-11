5 juveniles confess to Santa Monica school vandalism

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Five juveniles have confessed to trashing John Muir Elementary School in Santa Monica after tips, including social media posts, identified them, according to police.

The juveniles involved in Saturday's incident were ages 11-13, Santa Monica police said. Three of them also caused some damage at Will Rogers Learning Community and Roosevelt Elementary School on the same night. Four of the students are current students in Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schools. One is not from the area.

"Violations of Education Code and Penal Code are under review and students will receive discipline and consequences as appropriate for these crimes," a press release from Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati stated.

He also said there is no evidence that this was a hate crime.

School employees found a swath of destruction that scars the school's library, cafeteria and several classrooms. Vandals broke into the school, which ironically shares a campus with the Santa Monica Alternative School House, nicknamed SMASH.

"Fire extinguishers were sprayed all over, we have sinks that were flooded, book cases that were knocked over and we have had some paint that was splattered on the exterior of the school," said Gail Pinsker, a spokeswoman for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. "Tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage."

But the price of this vandalism is more than just financial. Parents and teachers are concerned about the emotional toll on the students.

"My son was actually really bothered," said Muir parent Maria Rodriguez. "My neighbor also comes here. He was crying. It wasn't good."

"You want them to continue their education and not be fearful of going to school," said Debra Holbert. "And then these types of things happen."

A school district official said the damage is so bad, some classrooms are closed, and with three days of school left, some students had to be shifted to other spots throughout the campus.

This is the third time the school has been vandalized this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa monicalos angeles countygraduationvandalism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News