5 people killed, 21 injured in shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas: Authorities

ODESSA, Texas -- Five people are dead after a shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas, according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke. A total of 21 people were shot, and the gunman is among the dead.

Odessa police said Saturday afternoon that they were looking for at least one suspect who was "driving around Odessa shooting at random people." The rampage began when the unnamed suspect shot a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who had pulled him over, police said.

At some point, the suspect abandoned his original vehicle and hijacked a U.S. Postal Service truck, according to investigators. Photos posted to social media showed a pickup truck riddled with bullet holes.

Police said just after 5:30 p.m. local time that there was no continuing active shooter threat, saying the gunman had been killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. Police have not released the gunman's identity, saying only that he was a white male in his mid-30s.

Law enforcement initially warned that there could be more than one shooter, but Gerke said authorities now believe it was one shooter.

Midland Memorial Hospital said it has received six patients, including three in critical condition. Medical Center Hospital in Odessa received 14 patients in varying conditions. A Midland officer, an Odessa officer and a DPS trooper were among the injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and local police departments urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.



Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart. The University of Texas Permian Basin campus in Odessa has gone into lockdown.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News. ATF agents from Dallas and Lubbock are responding to the incident.



"The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy."

Texas state Rep. Brooks Landgraf tweeted: "The tragic situation unfolding in Odessa is serious. Please stay in your homes. I've been in contact with DPS officials, the Speaker and the Governor, and we are working to help in any way possible. In the meantime, please pray for the victims."



ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
