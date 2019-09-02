5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire near Santa Cruz Island off Ventura County coast, officials say

By and ABC7.com staff
VENTURA COUNTY (KABC) -- Five people were rescued and more than 30 were missing after a boat erupted in flames off the coast of Ventura County early Monday morning, prompting a massive search operation, authorities said.

The 75-foot Conception was anchored about 20 yards off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued by a good Samaritan's pleasure craft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.

The Conception sank in 64 feet of water as firefighters were battling the flames, leaving the bow protruding from the water, officials said.

Thirty-three people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.

Bill Nash, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department, said officials "fear numerous fatalities" occurred in the incident.

The ongoing search-and-rescue operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
