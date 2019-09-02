5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire near Santa Cruz Island off Ventura County coast, officials say

The 75-foot Conception was anchored about 20 yards off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued by a good Samaritan's pleasure craft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.
#BREAKING Images just in from @VCFD_PIO of boat fire off Santa Cruz Island — approx. 30 people unaccounted for at this point. @ABC7 #abc7eyewitness https://t.co/324rjBldO6 pic.twitter.com/9byhNqMnqP— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) September 2, 2019
The Conception sank in 64 feet of water as firefighters were battling the flames, leaving the bow protruding from the water, officials said.
Thirty-three people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.
Bill Nash, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department, said officials "fear numerous fatalities" occurred in the incident.
The ongoing search-and-rescue operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.
The cause of the fire was unknown.