5 rescued after vehicle goes over cliff in Angeles National Forest

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- Los Angeles County firefighters are working to rescue five patients after a vehicle went over a cliff in the Angeles National Forest above La Cañada Flintridge.The crash was reported along Big Tujunga Canyon Road after a public worker saw a vehicle off a cliff shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.Five people were in the vehicle and one of them reportedly suffered head trauma after being ejected from the vehicle. Four others reportedly walked for four hours until rescuers located them.