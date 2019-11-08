Ventura earthquakes: 5 separate temblors hit area within 3 hours

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent earthquake swarm rattled the Ventura area Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Five different quakes hit the area between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The largest temblor - a 3.6 magnitude about 4 miles west of Ventura - struck around 5:29 a.m.
A 3.5-magnitude quake hit around 4:10 a.m., along with a 2.9 temblor at 5:29 a.m., which was followed by a 3.2 at 5:37 a.m. and a 2.5 at 6:54 a.m.
Similar shaking was recorded in the Ventura area Thursday, with 3.4 quake and 3.3-magnitude temblors.
Seismologist and earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones said in a tweet that all of the earthquakes are considered normal.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in any of the quakes.
