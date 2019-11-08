Ventura earthquakes: 5 separate temblors hit area within 3 hours

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent earthquake swarm rattled the Ventura area Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Five different quakes hit the area between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The largest temblor - a 3.6 magnitude about 4 miles west of Ventura - struck around 5:29 a.m.

A 3.5-magnitude quake hit around 4:10 a.m., along with a 2.9 temblor at 5:29 a.m., which was followed by a 3.2 at 5:37 a.m. and a 2.5 at 6:54 a.m.

Similar shaking was recorded in the Ventura area Thursday, with 3.4 quake and 3.3-magnitude temblors.

Seismologist and earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones said in a tweet that all of the earthquakes are considered normal.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in any of the quakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venturaventura countyearthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Simi Valley home
Youngest Borderline victim honored at Pepperdine
PCH reopens in Malibu after collision leaves teenage girl dead
Coalition of parents, educators urge LA to ban sale of flavored tobacco
Kanye suggests legal name change to 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West'
"Fresh Off the Boat" canceled after 6 seasons
Massive spontaneous line dance breaks out at Borderline
Show More
Cause of crash that killed 'MythBusters' host Jessi Combs determined
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Community continues to rebuild 1 year after devastating Woolsey Fire
Missing O.C. hiker found dead in Inyo National Forest
Former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck named interim Chicago PD superintendent
More TOP STORIES News