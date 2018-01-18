5 men from Texas arrested on suspicion of robbing people after bank visits in Torrance

Robbery suspects Darrian Haywood, 27, Adrian Caldwell, 26, Shai Fields, 24, Sebastian Glass, 20, and Trey Dickerson, 25, are shown in mugshots. (KABC)

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Torrance police arrested five men from Houston, Texas, on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and vehicle burglary Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspects were involved in "bank juggling," which is a term that describes suspects who sit in bank parking lots and watch customers carrying bank bags in order to rob them or their vehicles.

On Tuesday, a victim who left his bank bag in his parked car lost $16,000 when it was broken into while he was having lunch at a Taco Bell.

Investigators quickly identified multiple suspects and then watched them commit a robbery Wednesday after a customer left a Hanmi Bank in Los Angeles. Stolen money and binoculars were recovered during follow-up searches.

The suspects were identified as Trey Dickerson, 25, Sebastian Glass, 20, Shai Fields, 24, Adrian Caldwell, 26, and Darrian Haywood, 27.

Torrance police encourage the community to immediately secure bank bags and envelopes after visiting their bank or credit union. They are also urged to report any and all suspicious activity.

The investigation into the burglary case is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberycar thefttheftmoneybankTorranceLos Angeles CountyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News