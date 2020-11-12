helicopter crash

Officials: 7 peacekeepers, including 5 Americans, killed in Egypt helicopter crash

This satellite image shows Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. (Shutterstock)

JERUSALEM -- Israeli and Egyptian officials say a helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing at least seven people, including Americans.

The Israeli official said that five Americans were among the dead in the crash on Thursday in Sinai. The Egyptian official said the crash appeared to be caused by a technical failure.

The helicopter belonged to the multinational force, known as MFO, that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.
