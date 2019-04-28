5 wounded in Cypress Park shooting, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
CYPRESS PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting in the Cypress Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday night, officials said.

Los Angeles Fire officials said the shooting was reported at approximately 7:16 p.m. and occurred on the 700 block of San Fernando Road.

Five patients were transported, including one in critical condition. Two were listed in serious conditions and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Details on a suspect and what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Police did not offer details if anyone was under arrest, but officers were seen interviewing multiple people, some in handcuffs.
