5 wounded in Cypress Park shooting, officials say

CYPRESS PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting in the Cypress Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday night, officials said.Los Angeles Fire officials said the shooting was reported at approximately 7:16 p.m. and occurred on the 700 block of San Fernando Road.Five patients were transported, including one in critical condition. Two were listed in serious conditions and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.Details on a suspect and what led to the shooting were not immediately available.Police did not offer details if anyone was under arrest, but officers were seen interviewing multiple people, some in handcuffs.