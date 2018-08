A 5-year-old boy in Riverside is back with his family after he was in a car that was stolen overnight.Police got the call around 1:15 a.m. after the car was stolen from outside a home on Vance Street. The vehicle was found about 15 minutes later just two miles away. The little boy was still in the car.He's OK and was reunited with his parents, but the man who stole the car took off running.Police searched for nearly an hour but did not find him.