A gunman is sought after a 5-year-old child was wounded in a shooting in La Puente Wednesday night, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. in the 14200 block of Nelson Avenue, near Sunkist Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
According to LASD, the shooting happened when the 5-year-old boy was with his mother in the driveway as she was unloading groceries from a car.
His mother rushed him to the hospital, where the boy was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
LASD said the victim is expected to be released from the hospital soon.
Further details were not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
5-year-old child wounded in La Puente shooting, authorities say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More