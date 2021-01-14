5-year-old child wounded in La Puente shooting, authorities say

A gunman is sought after a 5-year-old child was wounded in a shooting in La Puente Wednesday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. in the 14200 block of Nelson Avenue, near Sunkist Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.According to LASD, the shooting happened when the 5-year-old boy was with his mother in the driveway as she was unloading groceries from a car.His mother rushed him to the hospital, where the boy was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.LASD said the victim is expected to be released from the hospital soon.Further details were not immediately available.