Coronavirus

5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19 complications

DETROIT, Michigan -- A 5-year-old girl is now the first child in Michigan to die from COVID-19.

Skylar Herbert was just five years old.

According to ABC News, Skylar's parents are both veteran first responders. Her mom LaVondria has been a police officer for 25 years, and her dad Ebbie has been a firefighter for 18.

The couple told WDIV Skylar developed a rare form of meningitis earlier this month after testing positive for the virus. She then had to be put on a ventilator for two weeks before she tragically passed.

"Skylar is out here, and she's shining her light for us to tell the world this can happen to any family," Ebbie said.

The Herberts say their daughter had no pre-existing health conditions.

Skylar had dreams of becoming a pediatric dentist. She loved stuffed animals and playing dress-up in her princess dresses.

"Well, she loved putting on dresses and of course, playing in mommy's makeup," LaVondria described. "I just could never imagine being here, but you know, I've been saying I need to find peace. You know, I can't be angry at God for what he did. You know, this was my only child. And I had her at 41 years of age."

Her parents are now urging people to follow stay-at-home orders as they grieve.

"Our daughter died so we can let the world really know that a 5-year-old can change the world," Ebbie said.

Ebbie and LaVondria say they hope other parents realize that their daughter's death debunks the theory that children aren't being impacted by the coronavirus.
