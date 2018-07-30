5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in Bakersfield lake

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a shocking moment when a severed human leg washed up on the shore. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
It was a shocking moment for people spending their weekend at the Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield when a severed human leg washed up on the shore.

The discovery was made Saturday morning, when a little girl found the remains just feet from her campsite, Kern County sheriff's officials say.

"The neighbor in the camp right next to us came over and told us what happened. His 5-year-old girl found the leg. She was pretty freaked out, and I walked over -- wanted to see what was going on -- and it was a leg from about thigh down," a witness said.

The lake was closed for several hours as homicide detectives investigated and searched for the body belonging to the leg.

Officials said there were no recent reports of any boating accidents in the area.

An investigation was ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
human remains foundbody part foundchildrencrimehomicideCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
OC Mexican Mafia leader ordered killing from prison, DA says
Mother of 2 dies after jumping out of moving minivan in Brea
NY murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Beverly Hills property hits market for record $1 billion
Little girl brings burritos, smiles to weary firefighters battling Carr Fire
Dad working 3 jobs surprises daughter with dream dress
Arrest made in break-in of North Hollywood church
Freight train collides with semi trailer in Pacoima
Show More
Argument leads to man's fatal stabbing in Canyon Country
LeBron James opens I Promise School for at-risk children
18-year-old man arrested for murder, elder abuse in IE
Youth pastor accused of sex assaults arrested in Wildomar
Carr Fire grows to nearly 100,000 acres; 20 percent contained
More News