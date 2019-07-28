50-acre brush fire burning near homes in Chino Hills

Chino Valley Fire continues working an approximate 50-acre vegetation fire with no containment on Falling Star Lane and Chino Hills Parkway. LA County Fire and CAL FIRE are also on scene. Please avoid the area #StarFire — Chino Valley Fire (@cvifd) July 28, 2019

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire, which fire officials said had grown to about 50 acres, was burning in Chino Hills Sunday afternoon, possibly threatening nearby homes.The vegetation fire began near Chino Hills Parkway and Falling Star Lane just before 2 p.m., according to the Chino Valley Independent Fire Department.Chino Valley Fire crews were working to contain the blaze and urged people to avoid the area.Los Angeles County Fire and Cal Fire also responded to the scene.Additional information has not yet been released.