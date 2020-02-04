5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico, days after similar quake

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Puerto Rico Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Puerto Rico Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred about 10:45 a.m. off the coast of Guanica.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries available Tuesday morning.

The earthquake comes just over a week after another 5.0 magnitude earthquake near the southern coastal town of Guayanilla. Just before that, hundreds of people in the island's southern region were evacuated from earthquake shelters that flooded after heavy rains hit the U.S. territory.

RELATED: 5.0 earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
EMBED More News Videos

"We felt it really hard," town spokesman Danny Hernandez told The Associated Press, saying authorities were patrolling the area to investigate any potential damage.



The region has been experiencing almost constant quakes, and experts said several local faults are to blame but they are still analyzing data to determine why the earthquakes continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldpuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial service for Altobelli family to be held at Angel Stadium
Gusty winds, frigid temps cripple parts of SoCal
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Democrats have no Iowa caucus results, blame 'coding issue'
Coronavirus prompts petition to cancel classes at Alhambra schools
CPK holds fundraiser for family of fallen LA sheriff's detective
Orange County priest accused of sexually molesting young boy
Show More
Carson officials demand wider FBI probe after coronavirus hoax
LA County rolls out new voting system as state begins to cast ballots
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Bloomberg bets big on CA, brings campaign to Compton
Staples Center memorial items to be removed, delivered to Kobe Bryant's family
More TOP STORIES News