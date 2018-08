A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattled southern Mexico Sunday night.The quake struck about 11 miles southeast of Xalpatlahuac, according to the USGS. That's in the state of Guerrero, about 200 miles south of Mexico City and about 170 miles northeast of Acapulco.The earthquake was felt in Mexico City, with some shaking and sirens going off, but so far there have been no reports of major damage.