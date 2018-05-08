54-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing at Victorville home

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of another man who lived with him in a Victorville home.Donnell Parker is named as the suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Jason Thomas, of Victorville, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.At about 3 a.m. Monday, sheriff's dispatch received a 911 call where the phone line was left open, and dispatchers heard an unknown disturbance in the background, a sheriff's press release stated.While deputies were in route to the home, located in the 14400 block of Moon Valley Street, dispatch was advised that a stabbing had occurred.Sheriff's deputies found Thomas lying near the garage door, suffering from a stab wound to his upper body. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials said Parker had fled before deputies got to the crime scene, but later returned to the residence. He was taken into custody and booked for murder, officials said.Homicide Investigators later learned that the victim and suspect both lived at the home, but the motive for the stabbing remained under investigation.Anyone with more information on the incident was urged to call (909)387-3589.