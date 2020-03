A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck in Baja and was felt in parts of Southern California Friday night according to the USGS.The quake hit at 8:52 p.m. along the Gulf of California about 44 miles south of Coahuila. Residents of San Diego, Long Beach and Orange County reported to the USGS feeling shaking.There were no immediate reports of damage.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.