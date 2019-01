A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck near southern Mexico Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake, which occurred at 3:57 a.m. PT, struck 46 miles north of San Francisco del Mar Viejo, Oaxaca and 52.7 miles northwest of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, the USGS said.The quake was centered approximately 240 miles from the Mexico-Guatemala border.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.