59 detained in Hollywood as SWAT team serves search warrant related to narcotics, weapons

Nearly 60 people were detained when a SWAT team descended on a supposedly vacant commercial building in Hollywood and served a search warrant.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Fifty-nine people were detained Wednesday morning when a SWAT team descended on a supposedly vacant commercial building in Hollywood and served a search warrant related to narcotics and firearms, authorities said.

The operation began about 3 a.m. in the 6300 block of Hollywood Boulevard, which was closed in both directions amid a heavy police presence.

"That building was not supposed to be occupied and the property owner was aware of that," said Detective Meghan Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

With no electrical service at the location, she said, "people were running wires so that they could have electricity - but we know how dangerous that is."

Officers cleared the structure floor by floor and recovered a shotgun and a rifle, according to the detective.

Police escorted the detained individuals to another location, where their identification was processed and they were cited for trespassing.

"If they have any warrants they'll be booked on those warrants," Aguilar said.

Drugs and weapons have been sold in the building, which investigators have been monitoring for the past two months, the LAPD said.

Ramsey Barton said she and others who were living inside the building were paying rent and thought they had a legal right to be there.

"Somebody was getting paid for it," she said.

All lanes on Hollywood Boulevard were later reopened.
