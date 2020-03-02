Coronavirus

Coronavirus resources

Latest news: https://abc7.com/coronavirus/

EMBED More News Videos

We asked an expert from UCLA for tips on how to properly wear a mask.



EMBED More News Videos



EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

EMBED More News Videos

Coronavirus virtual townhall: Doctors answer your questions (1 of 6)

What precautions can you take if you fly? Is it safe to travel on an airplane, especially with recirculated air? The doctors weigh in.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



Click here for full coverage
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: LAUSD expects nearly $200 million in extra costs for rest of school year
LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA
Garcetti to release budget proposal likely to include service cuts, furloughs
200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom gives daily coronavirus update - LIVE
Man caught breaking into Disneyland amid closure, police say
Garcetti to release budget proposal likely to include service cuts, furloughs
LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA
Coronavirus: LAUSD expects nearly $200 million in extra costs for rest of school year
Venice Beach Skate Park filled with sand to deter gatherings
Caught on camera: LA County fire captain's truck stolen
Show More
Bill could cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic
Should grocery stores ban customers from entering amid COVID-19?
Norwalk church offers drive-in service with radio broadcast
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 600
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
More TOP STORIES News