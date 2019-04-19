South Carolina 5th grader involved in fight died of natural causes: Officials

WALTERBORO, South Carolina -- A South Carolina prosecutor says the investigation into the death of a 5th grader last month was due to natural causes and not a fight with another student.

Solicitor Duffie Stone said at a press conference Friday that 10-year-old Raniya Wright died of a congenital condition called an arteriovenous malformation, a tangle of abnormal blood vessels in the brain. The child had repeatedly complained of headaches in the days and weeks before her death.

Stone said that pathology and other scientific reports showed no evidence of trauma to the body that would have indicated the child died of injuries sustained in a fight on March 25.

As a result, Stone will not bring charges in the case.

"According to the pathologist, these hemorrhages can take place at just about any time... (the fight) did not have anything to do with the rupture," Stone said. "It was a matter of time unfortunately, that this would rupture," Stone said.

He added that this condition can be in any part of an individual's body, but "in this case it was in her brain."

The child's family had maintained that another fifth grader at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro had hit or pushed the girl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinachild deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News