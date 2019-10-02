6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll

Honoree Colin Kroll attends the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on January 9, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety)

NEW YORK -- Six alleged members of a drug delivery service known as "Mike's Candyshop" were arrested Wednesday by police and federal agents and charged with distributing heroin and cocaine, including a dose that killed Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the HQ Trivia app and Vine.

Kroll, who was found dead last December at his Manhattan home, was a customer of Mike's Candyshop, according to the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, which announced the arrests.

"As alleged, these defendants operated a covert on-demand delivery service for the distribution of highly addictive and dangerous drugs," said US Attorney Geoff Berman.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendants were members of a drug trafficking organization that delivered heroin and cocaine on demand to customers in New York City. Mike's Candyshop generally operated seven days per week, from approximately 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., with the exception of major holidays such as Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, and Labor Day.

"This illicit enterprise allegedly allowed people to order heroin and cocaine to their doorstep simply by calling the business phone number with the same convenience as if they were ordering a pizza, said Peter Fitzhugh, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New York.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattandrug bustoverdose
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges upgraded against 2 students in school attack
Man sentenced to 37 years for fatal stabbing of 3-year-old girl in DTLA
Workers call for right to unionize during LAX march
DCFS failed to remove Palmdale boy from home despite court order, attorney says
Placido Domingo resigns as LA Opera general director
Assault on man wearing 'MAGA' hat in Hermosa Beach leads to arrest
Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?
Show More
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Bay Area woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
More TOP STORIES News