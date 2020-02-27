Milwaukee shooter kills 5 Molson Coors employees at facility in Miller Valley before killing himself, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5970172" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers bows his head as he holds a moment of silence for the victims of the Molson Coors mass shooting Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee continues to mourn after a gunman killed five workers at the Molson Coors complex before killing himself Wednesday.Thursday begins the daunting task of identifying the victims shot and killed when a disgruntled employee walked in to the building and started shooting.As emergency crews rushed to the scene, employees got an email to stay in place.Police said a 51-year-old man who was just fired, returned to work-armed and aimed at former colleagues. He shot and killed five people before turning the gun on himself."They thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. "They didn't and tragically, they never will.""The hearts of the people of Wisconsin go out to the folks who were murdered at Miller Coors this afternoon," said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. "The first lady and I will be praying tonight together over the lives that have been lost."Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes noted this is the 11th mass shooting in Wisconsin since 2004, and called on Americans to prevent it from happening again."I also want to issue a call, a challenge, because we shouldn't accept this," Barnes said. "This is not the way that things should be, and we should never grow comfortable in the face of these repeated tragedies all across America, and especially right here at home. We have a duty to act."No other people were injured in the mass shooting, police said.Wednesday, night police worked their way building by building on this sprawling complex. The former MillerCoors Brewery changed names in 2019 to Molson Coors, but it's history remains the same. It's been a fabric of the Milwaukee community for 165 years.The sprawling complex includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex.In an email to employees Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hat said, "There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now. I am on my way to Milwaukee now because in the hours and days ahead, the most important thing is that we support and care for each other."He said the Milwaukee office will be closed for the remainder of the week, and the brewery will be shut down for the time being as well "to ensure our people have time to cope with today's events."Many of the company, including the executive leadership, were at the company's annual conference underway in Houston. That conference has now been canceled and people were flying back to Wisconsin Wednesday night.President Donald Trump also addressed the mass shooting at the beginning of a press conference addressing his administration's plans to address the spread of novel coronavirus in America."Our hearts break for them and their loved ones," Trump said. "We send our condolences. We will be with them and it's a terrible thing. Terrible thing. So our hearts go out to the people of Wisconsin and to the families. Thank you very much."