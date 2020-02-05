6 dogs killed after fire erupts at home in Pomona

By
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six dogs died after a fire erupted at a two-story house in Pomona early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Park Avenue at about 1:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the building and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames approximately 40 minutes later. Video showed the house engulfed in flames.

No people were injured, but six dogs were found dead in the house.

"They're small little lap dogs, and unfortunately, during the evacuation of the house, the dogs got left behind," said. Battalion Chief Michael McCormick with L.A. County Fire.

Three people who lived in the home were evacuated and will be assisted by the American Red Cross after being displaced.

It was not immediately known how the fire started.

The extent of the home's damage was unclear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countydogshouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man seen dragging body toward dumpster in El Monte
605 Fwy SB lanes blocked in Norwalk after deadly crash
Video captures boy's frightened reaction during father's arrest in IE
Coronavirus: CA base to house more China evacuees
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
'Bunchie' Young: The 'Super Bowl kid' from LA who won over viewers
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Show More
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
Dodgers acquiring Betts, Price from Red Sox - ESPN
Missing couple found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake
Rollover crash off 15 Freeway captured on surveillance video
More TOP STORIES News