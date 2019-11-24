6 injured, 1 critically, after shooting at underground party near downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Six people are injured, one of them critically, after a shooting overnight at a party near downtown Los Angeles.Officers responded to the area near the corner of 11th Street and Central Avenue around 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say the shooting was provoked by a fight that broke out during the underground party but further details were not immediately available.Three men and three women were rushed to the hospital, all but one in stable condition.No arrests have been made but authorities believe only one suspect was involved.Sunday's morning incident is the second party to end in gunfire in the area. Another four people are still recovering after being shot at another party near South Spring and 9th streets early Saturday morning.That shooting also involved some sort of altercation which resulted in several bullets being fired.Three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition while one was treated at the scene. Police are still searching for the shooter.