6 Palms Middle School students transported, were reported to be 'under the influence'

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Six Palms Middle School students transported to area hospitals on Tuesday were reported to be "under the influence," Los Angeles Unified School District officials said.All six students are now with their parents and doing fine, district officials said.Los Angeles firefighters responded to the campus at 10860 W. Woodbine Street in Palms at approximately 10 a.m. to investigate a report of students possibly inhaling or ingesting an unknown substance.District officials did not say what kind of substance the students made contact with.The ages and genders of the students were also not released.