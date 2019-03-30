SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A six-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun Friday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
Authorities responded to the area of 123 Street and Denker Avenue when reports came in at approximately 6:21 p.m.
The severity of the child's injuries was not immediately clear, but the child was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the boy shot himself in the lower torso area.
The child's father was taken into custody for negligent storage of a firearm.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
6-year-old boy in South LA accidentally shoots himself while playing with gun, authorities say
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News