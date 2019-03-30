6-year-old boy in South LA accidentally shoots himself while playing with gun, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A six-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun Friday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.Authorities responded to the area of 123 Street and Denker Avenue when reports came in at approximately 6:21 p.m.The severity of the child's injuries was not immediately clear, but the child was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the boy shot himself in the lower torso area.The child's father was taken into custody for negligent storage of a firearm.