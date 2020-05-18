6-year-old child fatally shot in La Puente, authorities say

A suspect is sought after a 6-year-old child was fatally shot in La Puente, authorities say.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search for a suspect is underway after a 6-year-old child was fatally shot in La Puente Sunday evening, authorities said.

The boy was transported to a trauma center after he was shot in a vehicle at around 9:43 p.m. near the intersection of N. Hacienda Boulevard and Amard Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to the scene and found the injured child.

The child was initially taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, but was then transported to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities say he was shot once.

Further details regarding the shooting were not immediately provided.

A suspect description was not available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyla puentechildrenfatal shootingshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 firefighters discharged after explosion, fire in Downtown LA
Reseda man arrested for violation of Hawaii quarantine
Lifeguards rescue 10-year-old boy in Venice Beach, father still missing
Many hikers seen without masks at Fryman Canyon
ACLU suit: Terminal Island prison conditions let COVID-19 spread
Montrose farmers market reopens, but vendors worry about attendance
Coronavirus Q&A: Can being cooped up make you more vulnerable?
Show More
California unemployment: EDD answers most common questions
A winner is crowned on 'American Idol' finale
Coronavirus: Thousands hit LA County beaches first weekend of reopening
Priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus
Rosemead residents protest plan to house homeless in Motel 6
More TOP STORIES News