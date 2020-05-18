Gunman on the loose after 6-year-old child found shot in La Puente, authorities say

A suspect is sought after a 6-year-old child was found shot in La Puente, authorities say.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search for a suspect is underway after a 6-year-old child was found shot in La Puente Sunday evening, authorities said.

The boy was shot in a vehicle at around 9:15 p.m. and he was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Deputies were called to the area of 6th and Temple, where they found the injured child, but they say it's unclear exactly where the shooting took place.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the child was initially taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, but was then transported to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.

Authorities say he was shot once.

Further details regarding the shooting were not immediately provided.

A suspect description was not available.
