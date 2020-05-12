6-year-old Dallas boy found tied up in grandma's shed

DALLAS, Texas -- A 53-year-old grandmother and her boyfriend are now facing charges after police found her 6-year-old grandson tied up in a shed.

Officers found the child Sunday night while following up on a tip call.

The boy's grandmother told officers she locked the child in the shed as punishment.

Police say her boyfriend admitted it had been happening for at least two weeks because the child was allegedly stealing food.

The child told officers that abuse began when he was home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
