6-year-old boy found safe after going missing from Hancock Park home

Wilshire officers are currently searching for a missing 6 yr old, Menachem Goldberg, pictured here. Last seen wearing blue polo and blue pants. Missing from 300 Blk of North Orange Dr. pic.twitter.com/N5MCj6vV1y — LAPD Wilshire (@LAPDWilshire) April 26, 2021

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 6-year-old boy who went missing from his Hancock Park home has been found safe after police launched a search of the area with help from community members.Menachi Goldberg was last seen walking outside his home in the area of Mansfield and Oakwood avenues in Hancock Park around 7 p.m.He was reported missing and Los Angeles Police Department officers set up an active search in the area with the help of community members.By around 10:30 p.m. police reported the boy had been found safe, but did not disclose where or how he was located.Anyone who spots Menachi or has information is asked to call (800)ASK-LAPD.