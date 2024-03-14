6-year-old girl attacked by 'erratic' man at Santa Monica bus stop, police say

Police say the little girl was walking with her parents behind the bus stop when the man turned around and struck the child.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was "acting erratically" while sitting at a bus stop in Santa Monica attacked a 6-year-old girl over the weekend, according to police.

The incident happened Sunday around 7 p.m. near the bus stop on Main Street and Marine Avenue in front of the DMN8 gym.

Police say the little girl was walking with her parents, heading northbound on Main Street behind the bus stop when the man turned around and struck the child, causing her to fall to the ground.

The girl was not seriously injured. The suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

Nicole Niss, the studio manager at DMN8, said she spoke with the family after the attack.

"The family ran away but the friend came back and tried to get a picture of them and have been searching for what happened since," she said. "They came in and asked if we had any footage but unfortunately, our cameras only capture our front door."

Police have not confirmed if the suspect is homeless.

"An incident like this one is an affront to public safety and will not be tolerated," said the Santa Monica Police Department in a statement posted on Facebook. "Even more so that a child was involved. Any crime committed in Santa Monica is a crime too many; our department stands strong in the face of anyone who chooses to victimize those who are in this city. Our detectives are working hard to uncover more details of the incident and identify and apprehend the suspect."

Police said it's deploying its Homeless Liaison Program Team of officers and a mental health clinician to provide resources to the homeless.

"Our efforts, combined with the Therapeutic Transport Team and the Salvation Army, provide us a platform to redouble our efforts to connect individuals with treatment and shelter," said Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista.

Meanwhile, Niss is thinking about the family.

"It's absolutely horrible. It breaks my heart for the family, for the child, trying to explain to them what happened and that they didn't do anything wrong," she said. "I can't imagine what the family's going through. For me, I worry about my employees, of course. So we're just reminding them safety procedures, always putting their safety first."

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to contact Santa Monica Police Detective Diaz at Daniel.Diaz@santamonica.gov or Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov.

You can also call SMPD at 310-458-8427.